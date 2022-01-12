6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive in 2022

RAMSEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you’ve gone grocery shopping lately and noticed some empty shelves, you are not alone.
Stores large and small are having some trouble keeping shelves stocked.
To be clear, this is not like the bad old days we all remember from early in the pandemic. Most store shelves CBS2’s Nick Caloway found were well-stocked, but customers have noticed some empty shelves, too.
“Some of the water was missing last time. Some of the cereals were missing,” one customer said.
“The Perdue chicken, some of the pasta,” Mahwah resident John Dolan said.
“Salsa, I couldn’t get,” one woman said.
Don’t panic — there’s...
