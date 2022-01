Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told House members and staff on Monday she aims to require all House employees and interns to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing starting next month. The proposed mandate, which would not apply to lawmakers, works off a state extension of President Joe Biden’s mandate […] The post Minnesota House speaker looks to implement vaccination or test mandate for legislative staff appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO