Dorm Room Fund returns to campus with new $10.4 million fund

By Natasha Mascarenhas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDorm Room Fund’s original vision was tied to First Round Capital’s bet that early-stage investing could be led by students, for students. In 2012, First Round Capital thus allocated a portion of its assets under management — a $3 million capital pool — to be managed by a group of students....

