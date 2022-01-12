Dorm Room Fund returns to campus with new $10.4 million fund

Star Mountain expands its investment in Caregility to fuel growth and development initiatives. Caregility, a company dedicated to connecting care wherever patients are with its Caregility virtual care platform, announced that it has secured an additional$25 million in funding to help accelerate its market growth and innovation. Since receiving an initial investment from Star Mountain in 2019, Caregility has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years, capturing significant market share and industry recognition. In 2021, Caregility’s virtual care platform was named Best in KLAS (non EMR), won an Inc. Best in Business award and was named one of the best places to work in New Jersey. The company has seen its customer base expand to more than 87 health systems with its solution used in over 1,300 hospitals. The Caregility platform, which supports their own purpose-built devices as well as standards-based devices, smart phones and tablets, now has over 25,000 endpoints connected to the service with millions of virtual sessions being hosted annually.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO