City of Logan councilman Howard Jemerison passes away at 67

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – Officials with the City of Logan have confirmed the death of one of the city’s council members.

According to Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, Councilman Howard Jemerison died Tuesday night, Jan. 11, 2022. He was 67 years old.

Jemerison, the city’s first Black councilman, took office on Oct. 17, 2013, filling a vacant council seat. He then won two more elections in 2015 and 2019.

There is no word on a cause of death at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.