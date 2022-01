If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they will have to do so without the services of veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, the Buccaneers placed Sherman on injured reserve Tuesday because of an Achilles issue. Sherman already spent time on IR during the fall and, thus, won't be eligible for the postseason tournament per NFL rules.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO