The Los Angeles Rams have reunited with safety Eric Weddle as the team prepares for a playoff run, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Weddle was last with the team in 2019 and was considered retired during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the San Diego Chargers (2007-2015) and the Baltimore Ravens (2016-2018).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO