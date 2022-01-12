Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 131 – Purdue Sports Chaplain Marty Dittmar

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Sports Chaplain Marty Dittmar is the man behind the scenes, guiding Purdue’s student athletes through many of the personal challenges they face every day while in college.

Dittmar joined Purdue in 1987, following years serving as a youth pastor in Kokomo and doing student ministry in Italy with his wife Brenda. In 2011, Dittmar also added the duties as leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Since arriving at Purdue, Dittmar has been able work closely with countless athletes, impacting them in immeasurable ways.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dittmar about his roles at Purdue, the joy in being able to help come along students, and so much more!

