Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 131 – Purdue Sports Chaplain Marty Dittmar

 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Sports Chaplain Marty Dittmar is the man behind the scenes, guiding Purdue’s student athletes through many of the personal challenges they face every day while in college.

Dittmar joined Purdue in 1987, following years serving as a youth pastor in Kokomo and doing student ministry in Italy with his wife Brenda. In 2011, Dittmar also added the duties as leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Since arriving at Purdue, Dittmar has been able work closely with countless athletes, impacting them in immeasurable ways.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dittmar about his roles at Purdue, the joy in being able to help come along students, and so much more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

