There was news that one member of Buck-O-Nine had a medical emergency and why their In Defense of Ska tour with Mustard Plug was pushed back/canceled. Now we know what happened, lead frontman Jon Pebsworth suffered a heart attack but thankfully, it was caught in time to do surgery on it. Now he’s in medical debt from it and his bandmates have started a GoFundMe for him. As a long-time fan of the band and Jon being a friend of the site, we wish him the best and a speedy recovery to rock out on stage once again!

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO