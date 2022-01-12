ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Rachel Wood documentary about Marilyn Manson allegations headed to Sundance & HBO

By Amanda Hatfield
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new film documenting Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson will premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Variety reports. Wood worked with Amy Berg (Deliver Us From Evil) on Phoenix Rising for over two years, and the name comes from...

The Year in Rock 2021: Marilyn Manson accused of abuse

Allegations of abuse against Marylin Manson dominated rock music news headlines in 2021. In February, Manson’s ex-fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, who had spoken previously about being sexually and physically abused by an unnamed perpetrator, publicly named the shock rocker, born Brian Warner, as her abuser. “[Warner] started grooming...
Evan Rachel Wood doc 'Phoenix Rising' detailing experience with domestic violence premiering at Sundance

Evan Rachel Wood, who has accused Marilyn Manson of abuse, will detail her experience with domestic violence in a new documentary titled Phoenix Rising. The first installment of the two-part film will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, taking place virtually from January 20 to January 30. According to a description on the Sundance website, Phoenix Rising follows Wood as she “moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time.”
Evan Rachel Wood to discuss surviving domestic abuse in upcoming doc

Evan Rachel Wood will document being a survivor of domestic violence in the new documentary, 'Phoenix Rising'. Directed by Amy Berg, the two-parter is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 23. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase...
2022 Sundance Film Festival adds Abigail Disney, Evan Rachel Wood docs

Sundance has added two documentary world premieres to the 2022 line-up – The American Dream And Other Fairy Tales directed by Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes and Amy Berg’s Phoenix Rising. Both selections will play in Special Screenings once the virtual festival gets underway on January 20.
Sundance Adds Amy Berg’s ‘Phoenix Rising’ Doc With Evan Rachel Wood & ‘The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales’

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival may have pivoted to a virtual festival because of Omicron Rising (which feels like the title of a movie or a new Pink Floyd record), but it is moving full-steam ahead regardless. Today, the festival added two new late-edition titles to the line-up. Both are documentaries, and the first title is “Phoenix Rising,” directed by Amy Berg (“An Open Secret,” “Every Secret Thing”) on actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood. The doc is about Wood’s experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational trauma, and reclaim her story in a culture that instinctively blames women. It’s also a two-part documentary, and it looks like only part one is premiering at Sundance. The other doc added to the festival is “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” directed by Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes.
