The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in the midst of a 1-4 stretch at the moment, following a frustrating 103-99 loss against the Charlotte Hornets that stemmed from 20 turnovers. A nearly six-minute scoring drought in the first period for the Bucks allowed Charlotte to fight back from a 17-10 deficit at one point and end the period up 28-19. A rough offensive first half continued for both teams in the second period, with Milwaukee narrowly pulling ahead 48-47 by halftime. A slow-footed Bucks defense in the third gave up 36 to Charlotte in the third period while their offense went dry, putting them behind 74-83 heading into the final quarter. The late game execution was left wanting as Giannis Antetokounmpo threw a pass into the sixth row during a potential game-tying play. The Bucks didn’t pull it out from there.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO