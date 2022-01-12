Members of Congress Address Cybersecurity at CES Panel

If you have turned on the news at any point over the past year, you know that chaos and dysfunction in Washington, D.C., is alive and well. Flashy headlines and political theatrics continue to take priority over serious legislative work to solve the problems American families are facing. From crippling price increases for everyday items, to lawlessness at our southern border, and a spike in violent crime — these crises demand the full attention of lawmakers in Washington. Yet many in Congress are missing in action. Instead of coming to the Capitol to work, lawmakers continue to vote by proxy, and congressional committees are debating spending trillions of taxpayer dollars over virtual meetings. It’s past time for Washington to lead by example and show the American people that Congress serves them.
