Members of Congress Address Cybersecurity at CES Panel

Congress has been paying more attention than usual to tech policy in the last couple of years- and it’s not an issue breaks down particularly easily along partisan lines. There are lawmakers in both parties who are vocally critical of the tech industry, for reasons related to everything from antitrust concerns to privacy to content moderation. Other lawmakers are considered more friendly to the industry; each spring, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) honors a group of them at a special dinner in Washington. But there’s also a great deal of room for middle ground. And that’s most of what was discussed Friday, when five U.S. senators, all women and all members of the Senate Commerce Committee, appeared together for a panel at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, called “Women Leaders of the Senate: Roundtable Discussion on Key Tech Issues for 2022.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO