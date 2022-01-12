ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Checkout.com raises $1B in Series D, bringing valuation to $40B

By Ornella Hernández
CoinTelegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal payments processor Checkout.com announced a $1 billion Series D funding round on Wednesday, which marks a total of $1.8 billion raised to date and a $40 billion company valuation. Among the primary investors in the latest round are Altimeter, Dragoneer, Franklin Templeton, GIC, Insight Partners, the Qatar Investment...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkout Com#Altimeter#Gic#Insight Partners#The Oxford Endowment Fund#Fiat#Web3#Pizza Hut#Ftx#Moonpay#Socios Com
CoinTelegraph

Fidelity exec says Bitcoin is ‘technically oversold,’ making $40K a ‘pivotal support’

A painful retracement in the Bitcoin (BTC) market earlier this week sent the price below $40,000 for the first time since September 2021. Many analysts predicted the decline to continue toward the $30,000 to $35,000 range, but the price reclaimed $40,000 as support again and on Wednesday BTC made an abrupt move above $44,000. This rekindled hopes that the $40,000 level is perhaps where Bitcoin may bottom out before continuing its move higher in 2022.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Fantom Maker closes its $1.8M private rounds led by DAO Maker and Halvings Capital

Gros-Islet, St. Lucia, Date, Chainwire – Fantom Maker, the pioneer launchpad on the Fantom Opera blockchain, has successfully closed $1.8 million in a seed round led by DAO Maker, a leading incubator for startups, and Halvings Capital. Other notable investors in Fantom Maker are Maven Capital, Octopus Capital, ZBS...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Japan-based crypto exchange DeCurret plans to sell to HK's Amber Group: Report

The holding company behind DeCurret, the Japan-based company offering trading and exchanges of digital assets, reportedly plans to sell its crypto business to investment platform Amber Group. According to a Wednesday report from the Nikkei newspaper, DeCurret Holdings intends to sell the crypto branch of its business to the Hong...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Netflix
CoinTelegraph

Rainbow Protocol — An insurance industry disruptor is brewing

2021 has seen a tremendous growth of the crypto industry, especially with Bitcoin (BTC) hitting an all-time high of $67K. According to Fortune, global crypto adoption will jump from the current 5% to 20% in 2022. Crypto is versatile and can be used as currency, asset, reward token, utility token and more. The applicability of crypto and blockchain has disrupted the financial industry and then some. With the increased awareness and adoption around the world, harsh regulatory actions, scams, loopholes, project exploitation and criminal activities have significantly magnified the crypto’s intrinsic volatility. The insurance industry calls for an insurance disruptor to help the investors and innovators sail through the storms. Likewise in other financial industries, pioneers have put numerous efforts in developing products that fulfill the needs. Cointelegraph reported that blockchain-based insurance may help validate contracts, and blockchain insurance startups are working on smart contracts for forcing the execution of its terms. The blockchain insurance industry is a rapidly-growing segment of the fintech industry and is gathering a lot of attention from investors.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

TPG makes market debut, raising over $1B

Billionaire David Bonderman’s TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) made its market debut Thursday morning with shares opening at $33 per share after pricing at $29.50, raising just over $1B. Shares most recently changed hands at $33.73, up 14%, at around 1:00 p.m. ET. Late Wednesday, TPG priced 33.9M shares of Class A...
STOCKS
siliconangle.com

Sales enablement startup Highspot raises $248M at $3.5B valuation

Sales software maker Highspot Inc. today said that it has raised a $248 million funding round after growing revenues nearly tenfold over the last three years. B Capital Group and D1 Capital Partners, both new investors in Highspot, led the round. The Seattle-based startup said that ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire and Tiger Global Management contributed as well. Highspot is now valued at $3.5 billion.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Rhodium Enterprises sets IPO terms, valuing the bitcoin miner at up to $1.7 billion

Rhodium Enterprises Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the bitcoin miner could be valued at more than $1.7 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $107.7 million, as it is offering 7.69 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $12 and $14 a share. With 56.84 million Class A shares and 67.50 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $1.74 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Gemini acquires BITRIA to push crypto into the wealth management industry

Crypto exchange Gemini announced Thursday that it had agreed to purchase Bitria, a San Fransisco-based start-up that provides traditional portfolio management tools for use in crypto investments. The goal of Bitria is to provide a platform for traditional asset managers and financial advisors to use in helping their clients invest in cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: A look at Terra’s ecosystem

Terra’s native staking token, LUNA, was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies of 2021, with gains north of 13,000%. Terra has also surpassed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in total locked value with $17.62 billion, making it the second-biggest DeFi chain just after Ethereum. Much of this growth is due to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Interest wanes in Bitcoin futures ETF’s as contracts fall below 5K

After a stellar launch, interest has waned in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Exchange Traded Fund (BITO) which now has the lowest amount of CME contracts since Nov. 2021. The Bitcoin futures exchange traded fund (ETF) holds a total of 4,904 Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures contracts, according to the fund's latest update from Jan. 11. A Bitcoin futures ETF allows investors to speculate on the future price of Bitcoin (BTC) without having to hold the asset themselves.
MARKETS
Financial World

London-based Fintech firm Checkout.com’s valuation hits $40bn after latest funding

On Wednesday, a London-based financial technology firm Checkout.com had issued a statement saying that the UK-based fintech giant’s valuation had more than doubled up to a whopping $40 billion in less than a year. In point of fact, latest statement from Checkout.com followed a latest fundraising campaign that had raised a stark upsum of $1 billion, while a swathe of new alongside existing investors ranging from Altimeter to Dragoneer to Qatar Investment Authority, had taken part in the fundraising campaign.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Ethereum Is Crashing: 3 Reasons to Buy Right Now

Ethereum is currently down around 35% since its peak in November. In some cases, buying the dip is a smart investing move. While Ethereum can be a good investment, it isn't right for everyone. Cryptocurrency has been off to a rough start this year. After reaching an all-time high in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy