Often, the effectiveness of ingredients and additives for chicken feed is shown under poultry production conditions typical of western markets such as Europe or the United States. However, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global chicken meat market in 2020. Furthermore, the poultry production in this region is projected to register extraordinary growth during the next decade, the projected growth being attributed to quickly rising population, substantial economic development and therefore, upsurge in the purchasing power of people.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO