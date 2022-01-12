Ventura police arrest man in possession of drugs and firearms

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Ventura Police Department have arrested a man accused of illegally carrying two loaded handguns and a large amount of drugs for sale early Wednesday morning.

Police said a patrol officer stopped a car for a traffic violation around 4 a.m. at Santa Clara Street and Hemlock street near Lincoln Elementary School. The officer located an illegally carried loaded gun in the car, and further investigated.

Officers found the 41-year-old Ventura man in possession of two illegal loaded handguns, a silencer, and two high-capacity magazines.

Upon further investigation, the officers reported finding large amounts of marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamines, LSD, and Psilocybin (Mushrooms).

The man was taken into custody and booked into the Ventura County Jail.

