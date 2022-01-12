ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Ventura police arrest man in possession of drugs and firearms

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Ventura Police Department have arrested a man accused of illegally carrying two loaded handguns and a large amount of drugs for sale early Wednesday morning.

Police said a patrol officer stopped a car for a traffic violation around 4 a.m. at Santa Clara Street and Hemlock street near Lincoln Elementary School. The officer located an illegally carried loaded gun in the car, and further investigated.

Officers found the 41-year-old Ventura man in possession of two illegal loaded handguns, a silencer, and two high-capacity magazines.

Upon further investigation, the officers reported finding large amounts of marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamines, LSD, and Psilocybin (Mushrooms).

The man was taken into custody and booked into the Ventura County Jail.

The post Ventura police arrest man in possession of drugs and firearms appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Body of man found on beach in Pismo

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Coroner is assisting PBPD with the investigation. Police say there are no obvious signs of the death being from criminal activity. The post Body of man found on beach in Pismo appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PISMO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Police#Firearms#Marijuana#Lsd#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy