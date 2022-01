The Capitol will remain closed to visitors as cases of the highly contagious coronavirus continue to escalate nationwide, the House sergeant-at-arms told lawmakers Tuesday. The House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch met for a hearing on the security of the U.S. Capitol and to examine what changes are needed as staffing shortages continue to plague the Capitol Police force – an issue that has been further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

