whats, updated for live scripts

I edited the original file, with verbose comments, to expand the functionality to ".mlx" (live script) files. The original whats function by Matt Fig, at https://www.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/fileexchange/20615-whats was...

NClass SVDD

A multiclass classification based on SVDD is presented in this MATAB script. The code, although not difficult to interpret, turns out to be extremely performant and suitable for the description of a complicated problem such as multiclass SVDD. NClass_SVDD_exe.m is the example code of the operation of the multiclass SVDD,...
Passive-cell-Balancing

This method involves shunt resistance switching to balance the Soc of individual battery cells, 10 in series. The algorithm (code) is not a brute force comparison but a small tweak of matlab. The code howsoever small is novel.
Synchroextracting Transform

It is the MATLAB implementation of our proposed algorithm "Synchroextracting Transform", that has high time-frequency resolution and allows for mode decomposition. It is a novel and interesting time-frequency analysis tool. The corresponding paper "Synchroextracting Transform" has appeared in IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS. All functions and data appeared in the paper can be found in this package. Just run the codes from “Example_1” to “Example_4” directly, they are corresponding to the two numerical analysis and two experimental validations. For instance, we can drag the file “Example_1.m” into the command window of MATLAB software directly, or enter the code “run('absolute path\SET_Y\Example_1.m')” in the command window.
Building Regression Models: A Tutorial for the WiDS Datathon 2022

Hello! I am Grace Woolson, an Application Support Engineer at the MathWorks. We are excited to support the Women in Data Science Datathon 2022 by providing complimentary MATLAB Licenses, tutorials, and resources to each participant. This tutorial will walk you through the steps of solving a regression problem with MATLAB...
Firefly Regression Algorithm

%% Firefly Fuzzy Regression Algorithm - Created in (9 Jan 2022). % Firefly algorithm is one of the most decent algorithms in optimization. % which could be used for various tasks and biasing weights. It is. % relatively faster than others just like DE algorithm. So, there was no a.
Bayesian spatial PSM

Bayesian Spatial Propensity Score Matching (BS-PSM) Updated and tested to run on MatLab 2020a (January 2022) In order to run the BS-PSM algorithm you will need:. There is a need also to define the parameters of the MCMC simulation:. By default, the prior of rho is elicitated in the positive...
Essentials of Math Modeling Week 2: Introduction to MATLAB

This live script gives examples of working with floating point numbers, boolean logic, conditional statements, for/while loops, and functions. This script is meant to accompany Week 2 of the Essentials of Math Modeling workshop series: https://m3challenge.siam.org/newsroom/essentials-math-modeling-seven-part-series?fbclid=IwAR0SDtq2TDCmw266psddxZc9bYjlEucuXhHtDFvafVRtRLolhhffMRBr7oU.
Nonspecificity, strife & TU for supervised feature selection

Https://github.com/christophLUT/Nonspecificity-strife-and-total-uncertainty-in-supervised-feature... Nonspecificity, strife, and total uncertainty in supervised feature selection. Matlab Code files for the filter methods (for feature ranking) called strife, nonspecificity and total uncertainty for supervised feature selection in the context of classification. Includes also three articial examples. If you use the codes, please be so kind to...
Double Quaternions 3D Transformation

Double Quaternions 3D Transformation DQA_3d_transformation(xyz1,xyz2) The function performs both reverse and direct problem solving based on dual quaternions between two Cartesian coordinate systems. The 3D similarity transformation parameters are 8 quaternion. The quaternions are estimated from control points coordinates with least-squares sense. 3 translations, 3 rotation angles and one scale...
Fault Detection using Discrete Wavelet Transform

This is a line to ground fault analysis on a cable connected from an electric drive to a induction motor using Discrete wavelet transform. 1) Run the simulation file "a_Simulation.slx" for fault condition or non fault condition by commenting out the fault signal box. 2) Run the matlab code "b_Code_Data_Save.m"...
Fast slot-filling algorithm

Algorithm was developed for electrical machines, but can be used for many other purposes. The algorithm works with random variables, so it is able to generate different layouts for the same inputs. The slot is filled from the top edge, this can be easily changed by modifying the code.
Improved Bandpass Phase Unwrapping.

The stock MATLAB unwrap.m function works great for data that has a lowpass frequency response. Bandpass data is a different story. The stopbands of the bandpass data is at each extreme of the frequency range where the measurements are typically noisy. The stock unwrap algorithm begins its work using this noisy data making the results from one measurement set to the next unrelaible.
Student Lounge

Building Regression Models: A Tutorial for the WiDS Datathon 2022. Hello! I am Grace Woolson, an Application Support Engineer at the MathWorks. We are excited to support the Women in Data Science Datathon 2022 by providing complimentary MATLAB…. Category:. Data Science,. Live script,. 6 Popular “How-To” Videos to Learn MATLAB...
Galaxy Gravity Optimization Algorithm (GGO)

Https://github.com/SeyedMuhammadHosseinMousavi/Galaxy-Gravity-Optimization-GGO- %% Galaxy Gravity Optimization(GGO) An Algorithm for Optimization, Inspired by Comets Life Cycle. % Mousavi, Seyed Muhammad Hossein, S. Younes MiriNezhad, and Mir Hossein Dezfoulian. "Galaxy gravity optimization (GGO) an algorithm for optimization, inspired by comets life cycle." 2017 Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing Conference (AISP). IEEE, 2017. %...
Finding the Optimal Q in Markov Process

There are sensor working on remote areas on non recharge able battries. For example take a rain sensor which will predict whether it is raining outside or not. If the sensor continue to send data after 1 sec then the batter will deplete soon. So to avoid this we have to assign a rate (probability) on which it should operate. Lets say we want to operate the sensor with recharging for ten days and want it to send data after 6 min. So we want 2400 sample of data by the end of the day with out dying (depleting ). So this code will find that optimal rate or probability q so that you can receive 2400 sample in 10 days without depleting.
Muller's method

Muller's method is a numerical root finding algorithm. Order of convergence is approximately 1.84. Fitting a parabola through given points.
sketch2im using Conditional GAN (pix2pix)

This script shows how to reconstruct face images from their sketch-like image using pix2pix that is a kind of conditional GAN. This code is created based on https://github.com/matlab-deep-learning/pix2pix. Preparation. Fisrt of all, please download CelebAMask-HQ dataset. CelebAMask-HQ is a large-scale face image dataset that has 30,000 high-resolution face images selected...
Dwarf Mongoose Optimization Algorithm

The Dwarf Mongoose Optimization Algorithm is a new meta-heuristic method for solving optimization problems that mimics the foraging behavior of the dwarf mongoose. Main reference: Agushakaa, J. O., Ezugwua, A. E., Abualigah, L. (2022). Dwarf Mongoose Optimization Algorithm. Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering.
