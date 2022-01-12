whats, updated for live scripts

It is the MATLAB implementation of our proposed algorithm "Synchroextracting Transform", that has high time-frequency resolution and allows for mode decomposition. It is a novel and interesting time-frequency analysis tool. The corresponding paper "Synchroextracting Transform" has appeared in IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS. All functions and data appeared in the paper can be found in this package. Just run the codes from “Example_1” to “Example_4” directly, they are corresponding to the two numerical analysis and two experimental validations. For instance, we can drag the file “Example_1.m” into the command window of MATLAB software directly, or enter the code “run('absolute path\SET_Y\Example_1.m')” in the command window.
