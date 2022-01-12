whats, updated for live scripts

There are sensor working on remote areas on non recharge able battries. For example take a rain sensor which will predict whether it is raining outside or not. If the sensor continue to send data after 1 sec then the batter will deplete soon. So to avoid this we have to assign a rate (probability) on which it should operate. Lets say we want to operate the sensor with recharging for ten days and want it to send data after 6 min. So we want 2400 sample of data by the end of the day with out dying (depleting ). So this code will find that optimal rate or probability q so that you can receive 2400 sample in 10 days without depleting.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 1 DAY AGO