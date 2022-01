CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An economic researcher at Iowa State University said people with less money usually pay more in tax systems where a flat tax is used. The Republican governor announced her plan to propose a flat tax rate at 4% in her Condition of the State Address on Tuesday night. Gov. Reynolds also said she had plans to decrease the amount of time an Iowan can earn unemployment benefits among a number of different issues.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO