Improved Bandpass Phase Unwrapping.

By Authors
mathworks.com
 1 day ago

The stock MATLAB unwrap.m function works great for data that has a lowpass frequency response. Bandpass data is a different story....

www.mathworks.com

hackaday.com

A Simple Touch Probe Made With Basic Tools

LinuxCNC contributor and machining enthusiast [Andy Pugh] is certainly not afraid to try making specialised tools to see how well they work out, and this time he’s been busy making a touch probe (video, embedded below) for checking the accuracy of machining operations and general measuring applications. These things...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

NClass SVDD

A multiclass classification based on SVDD is presented in this MATAB script. The code, although not difficult to interpret, turns out to be extremely performant and suitable for the description of a complicated problem such as multiclass SVDD. NClass_SVDD_exe.m is the example code of the operation of the multiclass SVDD,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Estimation of the displacement of Purcell's swimmer

The objective of this code is to plot the displacement of the central link of Purcell's swimmer in a figure versus time. The parameters of the Purcell's swimmer, i.e., its length, radius, viscosity of the fluid, and gait amplitude must be defined. For more information, see:. Nuevo-Gallardo C, Traver JE,...
mathworks.com

5 Lithium Ion Cells Top & Bottom Cell Balancing, Active Cell

Top Balancing (Charging Mode): During charging a difference in the SoC values between B1 and the other batteries is observed, which becomes prominent when batteries are close to their CVL. It is easily noticeable that B1 has the highest SoC. To equalize the SoCs, the balancing topology transfers energy from B3 to the other batteries. As a result, batteries B2, B3, B4, and B5 are charged not only by the voltage source but also by the energy received from B3. Thus, the energy of B1 decreases. This process continues till all the batteries have the same SoC, post which the normal charging process continues.
#Noisy Data#Matlab#Bandpass
mathworks.com

Passive-cell-Balancing

This method involves shunt resistance switching to balance the Soc of individual battery cells, 10 in series. The algorithm (code) is not a brute force comparison but a small tweak of matlab. The code howsoever small is novel.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Double Quaternions 3D Transformation

Double Quaternions 3D Transformation DQA_3d_transformation(xyz1,xyz2) The function performs both reverse and direct problem solving based on dual quaternions between two Cartesian coordinate systems. The 3D similarity transformation parameters are 8 quaternion. The quaternions are estimated from control points coordinates with least-squares sense. 3 translations, 3 rotation angles and one scale...
MATHEMATICS
Neowin

Microsoft announces redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 now in Beta Channel

Back in October, we learned that Microsoft was busy working on a redesigned, revamped Notepad for Windows 11. And a month ago, the company publicly announced its arrival, although at the time it only became available to Windows 11 insiders in the Dev channel only. Today Microsoft has announced that it will also be rolling out to Insiders in the Beta channel, so for now still not general release for a dark mode on Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
mathworks.com

Student Lounge

Building Regression Models: A Tutorial for the WiDS Datathon 2022. Hello! I am Grace Woolson, an Application Support Engineer at the MathWorks. We are excited to support the Women in Data Science Datathon 2022 by providing complimentary MATLAB…. Category:. Data Science,. Live script,. 6 Popular “How-To” Videos to Learn MATLAB...
EDUCATION
mathworks.com

Fuzzy self-tuning Flying Foxes Optimization

This simplified Matlab demo code shows how to use the new Fuzzy self-tuning Flying Foxes Optimization to solve global optimization problems. Zervoudakis, K., Tsafarakis, S. A global optimizer inspired from the survival strategies of flying foxes. Engineering with Computers (2022). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00366-021-01554-w.
ANIMALS
mathworks.com

Bayesian spatial PSM

Bayesian Spatial Propensity Score Matching (BS-PSM) Updated and tested to run on MatLab 2020a (January 2022) In order to run the BS-PSM algorithm you will need:. There is a need also to define the parameters of the MCMC simulation:. By default, the prior of rho is elicitated in the positive...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Firefly Regression Algorithm

%% Firefly Fuzzy Regression Algorithm - Created in (9 Jan 2022). % Firefly algorithm is one of the most decent algorithms in optimization. % which could be used for various tasks and biasing weights. It is. % relatively faster than others just like DE algorithm. So, there was no a.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Transient-extracting transform

This paper has appeared in the IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement. In industrial rotating machinery, the transient signal usually corresponds to the failure of a primary element, such as a bearing or gear. However, faced with the complexity and diversity of practical engineering, extracting the transient signal is a highly challenging task. In this paper, we propose a novel time-frequency analysis method termed the transient-extracting transform, which can effectively characterize and extract the transient components in the fault signals. This method is based on the short-time Fourier transform and does not require extended parameters or a priori information. Quantized indicators, such as Rényi entropy and kurtosis, are employed to compare the performance of the proposed method with other classical and advanced methods. The comparisons show that the proposed method can provide a much more energy-concentrated time-frequency representation, and the transient components can be extracted with a significantly larger kurtosis. The numerical and experimental signals are used to show the effectiveness of our method.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Fault Detection using Discrete Wavelet Transform

This is a line to ground fault analysis on a cable connected from an electric drive to a induction motor using Discrete wavelet transform. 1) Run the simulation file "a_Simulation.slx" for fault condition or non fault condition by commenting out the fault signal box. 2) Run the matlab code "b_Code_Data_Save.m"...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Essentials of Math Modeling Week 2: Introduction to MATLAB

This live script gives examples of working with floating point numbers, boolean logic, conditional statements, for/while loops, and functions. This script is meant to accompany Week 2 of the Essentials of Math Modeling workshop series: https://m3challenge.siam.org/newsroom/essentials-math-modeling-seven-part-series?fbclid=IwAR0SDtq2TDCmw266psddxZc9bYjlEucuXhHtDFvafVRtRLolhhffMRBr7oU.
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Active Cell Balancing To Balance Ten (10) Cells MATLAB Simul

Hello guys, once you download the zip file, then extract the file and you will find slx file of active cell balancing to balance ten cells. Here in this model, we are using 10 cells and the initial voltage of each cell is different when the active cell balancing technic has applied the voltage of each cell will be equal to the average of all initial voltage present in the cells.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

FD-Mode-Solver

Finite difference Mode Solver for TE/TM E- and/or H-fields in optical waveguide structures with arbitrary index profile. Calculation scheme is based on a semi-vectorial finite difference approach utilizing an absorbing boundary condition. For further reference with respect to the numerical implementation please refer to appropriate literature. And excellent and comprehensive...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

2D Fast Vectorized Finite Element Method

A simple algorithm for vectorized assembly of matrices for 2D finite element methods using linear basis functions and triangular mesh. The algorithm is able to work with Dirichlet, Neumann and general Robin boundary conditions. A simple code for testing the algorithm is attached. The code is programmed for the Poisson's equation:
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Capacitor Based Active Cell Balancing Of Four(4) Lithium-Ion

BATTERY management system (BMS) acts as an important part of electric vehicles (EVs). It protects the battery system from damage, predicts and increases battery life, and maintains the battery system in an accurate and reliable operational condition. Battery pack cells Imbalance is a vital matter in the battery system life. Without the balancing system, the voltages of the individual cells will drift apart over time. The capacity of the total battery pack will also decrease more quickly during operation than fail the battery system.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Motor Efficiency Improvements With Tuned Control Parameters

Motor Efficiency Improvements With Optimized Control Parameters. PMSM drive using imported FEM data and optimized Field-Oriented Control (FOC), with supporting design scripts that:. Determine open-loop frequency response and check stability margins. This requires Simulink® Control Design™, using the Frequency Response Estimator block. Determine the optimal d-axis and q-axis...
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Fast slot-filling algorithm

Algorithm was developed for electrical machines, but can be used for many other purposes. The algorithm works with random variables, so it is able to generate different layouts for the same inputs. The slot is filled from the top edge, this can be easily changed by modifying the code.
COMPUTERS

