Agriculture

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Lower Ahead of Reports

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 to 8 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade working around $6.00 nearby with pre-report position squaring likely to continue...

agfax.com

agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Prices Continue to Rise, but at Slower Pace

It’s a new year, but the same story of fertilizer prices moving higher. Average retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the first week of January 2022. However, the percentages by which prices climbed were much lower than they have been in recent months. Only one fertilizer was up a...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Drown in Sea of Red

While both corn and wheat markets continued to feel bearish fallout from the Wednesday WASDE report, all of the markets sold off, led by soybeans as some drought relief is finally headed to Argentina and southern Brazil. Soybeans, Meal and Kansas City wheat, following the miss on Iraq business, led markets down to sharply lower closes.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Break in Corn Prices Sends Cattle Higher

With the onset of weaker corn prices, the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts have seen a modest rally in their contracts. The cattle contracts are delighted to see the corn market’s regression, and both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are rallying into Thursday afternoon. Upon seeing China from Thursday’s export report, the lean hog market isn’t as impressed with the day and is trending lower.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Reduced Slaughter Limits Potential

What was feared, came to fruition for live cattle with cash generally $2.00 lower Wednesday. Slower processing speeds leave packers less aggressive at a time when feedlots need to move cattle. Hog futures did an about face as the market corrected from the selling phase. Cattle: Lower. Futures: Lower. Live...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Time is Ticking

Heading into Friday’s trade, the market is hoping to round out the week with a higher close, but more than anything wants an answer as to when processing speeds are going to come back full bore. Both the cattle and hog markets are seeing their end-cut prices jump higher...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
agfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: USDA Increases Ending Stocks for 2021-22 – DTN

USDA increased corn ending stocks in the 2021-22 crop by 47 million bushels (mb) to 1.54 billion bushels (bb) and increased soybean stocks by 10 mb to 350 mb on Wednesday. USDA also showed a record corn yield in the 2021-22 crop at 177 bushels per acre (bpa), beating the 2017 record of 176.6 bpa.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Wheat: Reduced Domestic Use, Lower Exports

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. wheat this month is for smaller supplies, reduced domestic use, lower exports, and higher ending stocks. Imports are lowered 10 million bushels to 100 million on a slower than expected pace for Durum and Hard Red Spring. Feed and residual use is lowered 25 million...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Northern Dressed Cattle Trade $2 Softer

Heading into Thursday’s trade, the markets could really use a positive export report to help combat a downturn in spirit due to lousy processing speeds. Technically speaking, the lean hog complex found some support Wednesday, but the cattle contracts continue to be faced with pressure. Until packers are able to run full shifts and processing speeds get back to normal — a growly, gloomy tone will be likely in the markets.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Coarse Grains: Higher U.S. Production, Ending Stocks

This month’s 2021/22 U.S. corn outlook is for higher production, greater food, seed, and industrial use (FSI), lower exports, and larger ending stocks. Corn production is estimated at 15.115 billion bushels, up 53 million on a 0.3-million acre increase in harvested area. Total corn use is virtually unchanged at...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Higher on Strong WASDE Data

The cotton market posted new highs for the year Wednesday as USDA issued some very positive supply-demand information. The government lowered the 2021 crop some 660,000 bales to 17.62 million. The agency also cut exports, a legacy of the supply-chain crisis. However, the bottom line is domestic ending stocks were slashed 2 million bales to 3.20 million. World carryout was also lowered 720,000 bales to 85.01 million bales.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Cotton: Lower U.S. Production Offsets Lower Exports

U.S. 2021/22 cotton ending stocks are projected lower this month with lower production and a slight increase in domestic consumption more than offsetting lower exports. Production is 660,000 bales lower at 17.6 million bales—largely due to revised Texas yields—and U.S. mill use is 50,000 bales higher, at 2.55 million bales, based on faster than expected gains through November.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Higher, Awaits Data

The cotton market is stronger Wednesday morning, with spot March as the leader. The market has been inverted for some time, which is having the front contract trading higher than the trailing futures. It is a sign of implicit, immediate demand. Traders are also bullishly inspired by the fact the Dow and crude oil are higher Wednesday as well.
BUSINESS

