Man, 51, shot dead in Southeast Baltimore, police say

A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in Southeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the department’s Southeast District station got a call about a shooting around 12:08 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, the officers arrived in the 600 block of Gusryan Ave. to find a man inside a vehicle, police said. The 51-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said medics drove him from the scene to a hospital, where he died later.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said, and encourage anybody with information to call them at 410-396-2100.

Those who know something about the fatal shooting but who wish to remain anonymous can do so by leaving a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, police said.