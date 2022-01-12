ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 51, shot dead in Southeast Baltimore, police say

By Alex Mann, Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
Police examine the scene near Baltimore and Holiday Streets following a police shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in Southeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the department’s Southeast District station got a call about a shooting around 12:08 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, the officers arrived in the 600 block of Gusryan Ave. to find a man inside a vehicle, police said. The 51-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said medics drove him from the scene to a hospital, where he died later.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said, and encourage anybody with information to call them at 410-396-2100.

Those who know something about the fatal shooting but who wish to remain anonymous can do so by leaving a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, police said.

4Wheelz
1d ago

Dam that's like 10 plus now. This is hilarious. How our our Feeble Mayor Thinks he's doing a good job. In the real world he would of been fired 6 months ago.

