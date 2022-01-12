ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.42 to $82.64 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 95 cents...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
marcellusdrilling.com

U.S. EIA Predicts Henry Hub to Average $3.79 in ’22, $3.63 in ’23

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas spot prices at Henry Hub averaged $3.91/MMBtu for 2021. Each month the EIA issues a Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). In the latest STEO update for January, EIA predicts that the annual average HH price will average $3.79/MMBtu in 2022, down $0.12 from 2021. EIA further predicts the HH price in 2023 will go down yet more, to an average of $3.63.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Heating Oil
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Demand May Fall In 2022, But Supply Could Decline Even Further

Established and geographically diversified base metal mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan offer excellent means of hedging against growing inflation risks. We now know inflation is at the highest level in forty years following December's record-shattering consumer price report. The consumer price index is currently up nearly 8% YoY, while producer prices are up almost 10%. With prices rising at such a fast pace, essentially no dividend-paying assets deliver a positive return after inflation and taxes. Accordingly, investors benefit from shifting their exposure toward stocks, particularly those that gain directly from rising prices.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rises 2% on U.S. crude drawdown, weaker dollar

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply as crude inventories in the United States, the world's top consumer, fell to their lowest since 2018, and as the dollar weakened and worries eased about the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. crude inventories fell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Decrease in Western Pa.; Crude Oil Prices Climbing Again

Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.516 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Residents in Warren County are paying an average of $3.58 per gallon. This week’s average prices:. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.516.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
141K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy