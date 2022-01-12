ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Farmer’s Market Find with Mawps and Blended

By Dallis Ontiveros
KHON2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are learning the tasty and healthy treats...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile

The Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile is a weekly market featuring farmers, ranchers, food artisans, live music, children’s activities, vendors, makers, merchants, artists, and local organizations. on a closed-to-traffic 37th Avenue between Ortega and Quintara. Every Sunday at 9 am – 3 pm (year round) 37th Avenue...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
KATU.com

Red Hot Cast Iron Steak & Farmer's Market Cake

Let them eat cake—and steak! Elizabeth Karmel, award-winning chef, journalist and author of Steak and Cake, joined us to share a few delicious recipes and some great techniques features in her new cookbook. In the book, not only will you find some of the best recipes ever for steak—and...
RECIPES
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland Area Farmer's Market will return to Dow Diamond parking lot in 2022

The 2022 season will once again find the Midland Area Farmers Market located at Dow Diamond East parking lot. “The Loons and MBF welcome the opportunity for Dow Diamond to serve as the location for the Midland Area Farmers Market in 2022,” said Chris Mundhenk, Loons President and General Manager. “We fully support the MBA’s mission and commitment to the growth of the Farmers Market, and look forward to seeing thousands of people visiting the Farmers Market next year at Dow Diamond.”
MIDLAND, MI
KHON2

Food 2Go — Island Smoke House BBQ

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Tuesday. We’re headed out to find a food truck that is well versed in the art of authentic BBQ with the mission of serving delicious smoked BBQ throughout the community. We’re talking about Island Smoke House...
HONOLULU, HI
z1077fm.com

PHOTOS: 29 PALMS FARMER’S MARKET MOVES TO PROJECT PHOENIX

The Twentynine Palms Farmer’s Market was the first business to officially move to Project Phoenix Saturday (January 8). The long-awaited move marked one of the first times that the public was able to visit Project Phoenix and see how it has grown since breaking ground. The Farmer’s Market is held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Mawps#Blended
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market names 2022 scholarship recipients

For 15 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to attend sustainable farming conferences including the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture Annual Farming for the Future Conference, the Future Harvest CASA Conference, the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference, and others. This year, the HLFM...
LEWES, DE
Newswatch 16

Supporting the South Side Farmers Market in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A farmers market in Scranton is just the ticket for those with new years resolutions to eat a bit healthier. The South Side Farmers Market kicked off 2022 along Cedar Avenue on Saturday. Local farmers had a little bit of everything including fruits, veggies, and bread...
SCRANTON, PA
mauinow.com

Project Mahiʻai introduces “Fresh at Sunset” at the Maui Sunday Market

For the first time, the Maui Sunday Market will offer garden-fresh produce–such as avocados, lilikoʻi (passion fruit) and herbs of basil and rosemary–from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. Amidst food trucks, crafters and other tented vendors, Project Mahiʻai (“farmer”) will offer...
KAHULUI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHON2

Small business grants available for Maui restaurants, bars, and gyms

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced a small business grant is available for qualified restaurants, bars and gyms. Applications are online at https://www.mauinuistrong.info/maui-county-small-business-grant. The grant is from the American Rescue Plan funding to help businesses struggling in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The business must have a location...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Herald Community Newspapers

Rock and Wrap It Up proposes a veterans farmer's market at LIJ-V.S.

Rock and Wrap It Up, an award-winning anti-poverty think tank, has provided a veterans farmer's market for residents of the Five Towns and Valley Stream since July 2020. Syd Mandelbaum, CEO of Rock and Wrap It Up, runs it from the front yard of his Cedarhurst home with his wife, Diane Mandelbaum.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Pō‘ai by Pono Potions

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Pō‘ai by Pono Potions in Chinatown for a taste of the fresh lemonades and lattes. Living808 introduced Pono Potions to the world a couple of years ago after Founder/Owner Peter Hessler won a UH business competition. Pono Potions...
HONOLULU, HI
WSAV News 3

Forsyth Farmer’s Market kicks off 2022 season Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Forsyth Farmer’s Market (FFM) kicked off its 2022 season Saturday. The farmers market — which aims to promote local foods in Savannah — lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farm Truck 912 will also be at the market for a Farm Truck Boutique event which includes local businesses Alexander […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy