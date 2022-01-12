Farmer’s Market Find with Mawps and Blended

The 2022 season will once again find the Midland Area Farmers Market located at Dow Diamond East parking lot. “The Loons and MBF welcome the opportunity for Dow Diamond to serve as the location for the Midland Area Farmers Market in 2022,” said Chris Mundhenk, Loons President and General Manager. “We fully support the MBA’s mission and commitment to the growth of the Farmers Market, and look forward to seeing thousands of people visiting the Farmers Market next year at Dow Diamond.”

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO