Dow's nearly 50-point drop led by losses in shares of Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are posting losses Wednesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.11%

was most recently trading 49 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs

GS,

-3.16%

and Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

-0.85%

are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.93, or 3.5%, while those of Johnson & Johnson are down $1.85, or 1.1%, combining for an approximately 104-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Walgreens Boots

WBA,

-0.77%

, Intel

INTC,

-0.30%

, and Merck

MRK,

-0.58%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.