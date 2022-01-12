Dow's nearly 50-point drop led by losses in shares of Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson
Shares of Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are posting losses Wednesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow
was most recently trading 49 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs
and Johnson & Johnson
are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.93, or 3.5%, while those of Johnson & Johnson are down $1.85, or 1.1%, combining for an approximately 104-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Walgreens Boots
, Intel
, and Merck
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
