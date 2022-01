BOSTON (CBS) – Local epidemiologists are cautiously optimistic that the peak of the latest COVID surge may be behind us in Massachusetts, as wastewater shows a decreased presence of the virus in wastewater. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t. In early December, the levels of COVID in wastewater began to go up, indicating the current surge was coming. But this week, the numbers are trending in the opposite direction. “I was very...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO