Public Health

Moderna expects COVID vaccine data in young children in March - Bloomberg

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Moderna (MRNA -0.1%) said that it plans to report data on its COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 2 and...

CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pfizer expects Omicron vaccine to be ready in March

Pfizer expects a Covid-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant to be ready in March, the company's head said Monday. Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla told CNBC that Pfizer is already manufacturing doses due to keen interest from governments, as authorities contend with huge Covid-19 infection counts, including large numbers of "breakthrough" Omicron cases in vaccinated populations. "This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla told the network. "I don't know if we will need it. I don't know if and how it will be used." Bourla said the existing regime of two vaccine shots and a booster has provided "reasonable" protection against serious health effects from Omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBCMontana

Moderna CEO warns 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot may be needed

WASHINGTON (TND) — The efficacy of booster vaccines against COVID-19 is likely to decline over time and a fourth shot may be something people need to protect against the virus, according to Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. Bancel reportedly said as much while answering questions during a health care CEO...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OCRegister

FDA shortens booster timeline for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA authorized Moderna’s booster shot to be given to adults five months after the initial two-dose vaccine series instead of six months, aligning with a change approved earlier this week for Pfizer’s vaccine. “The country is in the middle of a wave of the highly contagious omicron...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WNMT AM 650

Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Monday it expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccine, and about $3.5 billion from potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants. The company in November said its sales could be in the range of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer And COVID: The Vaccine And Treatment Opportunities Are Still Underappreciated

Vaccines are key to addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Pfizer/BioNTech lead the technology and vaccine efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over even though some figures indicate a huge percentage of the population will be infected in coming weeks. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, in a briefing today indicated that more than 15 million new COVID-19 global cases were reported last week, by far the most cases reported in a single week and certainly an underestimate. Omicron is driving this new wave of infections. Because it is less lethal than the Delta variant, deaths have not dramatically increased, but they still remain at ~48,000 each week. The WHO Director-General made the point that 85% of African people have not even received a single dose of a COVID vaccine and that vaccination is key to ending the acute phase of the pandemic. 36 countries have vaccinated less than 10% of their population, while 90 countries are yet to exceed 40% vaccination.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
