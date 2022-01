Not even time to deal with Omicron, which may already be time to deal a new threat. Last November twelve people in the South of France tested positive for an atypical variant of COVID-19. Scientists who identified it already have sounded the alarm, certifying it as a “new variant of the virus”. Patient zero had returned from a trip to Cameroon, information that suggested to experts that the infection may have come from the African country. Currently the new virus has been detected in 67 Covid patients hospitalized. The fear is that it may be more virulent than the current ones. All case studies are currently underway.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO