ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur eye summer move for Jesse Lingard

By Tom Rice
mscfootball.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur to join the club on a free transfer agent next summer. Lingard, whose contract with Manchester United expired at the end of...

mscfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford should speak to Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, insists former Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov... as he says he made the 'mistake' of not talking to team-mates and bad form 'can go on and on'

Marcus Rashford should get advice from Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to try to improve his form, according to former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov. The England international is going through a difficult patch in his career as his form and confidence have dipped. Fans turned on him in Monday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Spurs reportedly make contact with Jesse Lingard for summer free transfer

Oh boy NOW we’re getting into the good stuff! According to Alasdair Gold in Football.London (as well as the Athletic’s transfer tracker), Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly made contact with the representatives of Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard over a possible free transfer to north London this coming summer. Lingard’s United contract expires in June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Spurs team?

Tottenham host Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, but who will make it into Antonio Conte's starting XI?. Bryan Gil made his first start since November against Morecambe, but should he retain his place with Son Heung-Min still out?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#Gunnar
The Independent

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante missed the 2-0 first-leg win over Spurs and Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter past Chesterfield after positive Covid tests.Chelsea remain hopeful that both players could feature at Spurs, but manager Tuchel admitted that would still harbour a level of risk.Asked if Silva and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte warns Daniel Levy that Tottenham must spend in January as Spurs boss targets Wolves' Adama Traore and two attackers... and the club will listen to offers for Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele

Antonio Conte has held a crunch transfer summit with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici over his plans to strengthen the Tottenham squad. Spurs boss Conte met with members of the board’s hierarchy on Monday and spelled out in no uncertain terms what he believes the club needs during this month’s transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Jesse Lingard linked with move to Man United rivals

Jesse Lingard is being linked to Tottenham Hotspur, as the Manchester United midfielder has struggled to find gametime this season. Lingard, despite having some big moments for United earlier this season, has not started a league game under Ralf Rangnick, and doesn’t appear to be in the new manager’s plans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham in discussion with 29-year-old PL rival star over a summer move

Tottenham Hotspur contact Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard over summer transfer. According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur are in contact with Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard to discuss a potential transfer next summer. They could use reinforcements in their forward line, and he could do a fine job in the current situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Newcastle United keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur winger

Here is the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:. Axel Tuanzebe, whose loan deal at Aston Villa was cut-short in favour of a move to Napoli, was reportedly a target for Newcastle United this window. Before moving to Villa Park, Tuanzebe was linked with a move to the Magpies in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Thomas Tuchel has to weigh up the merits of playing Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, when Chelsea face Tottenham in the second leg.“It’s a gamble, if we do it it’s a gamble and I’m not sure if we do it and how much of a responsibility we can take there. But we have to do it step by step, I’m not in the moment even sure if they come to training,” he said on Tuesday.“If they come to training, we have to see the reaction and then decide then. They are out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'sound out Jesse Lingard over a January move' from Manchester United... but it 'remains to be seen if Ralf Rangnick would sanction a player joining a top-four rival'

Tottenham have reportedly sounded out Jesse Lingard over a move from Manchester United. The 29-year-old is in the last six months of his contract at Old Trafford and is expected to leave at the end of the season if a move doesn't materialise in the current transfer window. But Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte followed Tottenham ‘club line’ in dropping Tanguy Ndombele against Chelsea

Antonio Conte has said he was following the “club line” after he dropped Tanguy Ndombele for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.The Frenchman was absent as Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win on the evening and a 3-0 aggregate overall as they booked a place in next month’s Wembley final against Liverpool or Arsenal.Ndombele was booed off during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe after he took an age to leave the pitch when substituted and Conte has said the decision was made with the club to leave him out.The Italian told Sky Sports: “It...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy