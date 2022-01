Legendary folk singer Judy Collins has been active for over six decades, and though she has written plenty of her own music over the years, many of her best-known songs have been covers, including material written by Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Stephen Stills, and more, as well as an array of traditionals. But now, for the first time in her career, she's releasing an album of entirely original music, Spellbound, due February 25 via Cleopatra Records (pre-order). "I always knew I was going to be a late bloomer," Judy said.

