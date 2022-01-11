Calling all digital gamechangers

Toronto, ON (January 5, 2022) — Audio Process is the premier one-stop shop for location recording, post-production and studio recording in Toronto — the third busiest media production city in North America after Los Angeles and New York. From feature films to commercials to sports to Netflix’s hilarious Trailer Park Boys, no job is too big or too complex. The team are longtime Lectrosonics users, and recently made the leap from their beloved Digital Hybrid Wireless to the fully digital D Squared line. Their cart and bag rigs run the gamut of digital receivers: DSQD four-channel, DCR822 dual-channel, and DCHR compact stereo units. Sending signal to these is a host of DBSM body-pack transcorders, the DPR-A plug-on transmitter for boom work, and DCHT camera hop transmitters. Communications are all-digital as well, thanks to the M2 Duet system’s four-channel M2T transmitter paired with M2R beltpack receivers.
