Stocks

Buy more Alcoa on a dip, Jefferies says in raising PT to Street-high $75

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Alcoa (AA -0.6%) rallies to a new multiyear high before pulling back, as analysts at Jefferies reiterate a Buy rating and raise their price target to a Street-high $75, raised from...

Seeking Alpha

Kaleyra: Cheap CPaaS Stock, Just Posted An Optimistic Update

Kaleyra grows fast: 120% in the last quarter, of which 30% was organic. It just confirmed it has at least met its outlook of another 100% growth quarter. Kaleyra (KLR) just confirmed to meet or exceed its 2021 guidance. It's making all the right moves to become a significant CPaaS player. The company expands its services with targeted acquisitions. The U.S. market quickly becomes an important business area.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Halliburton stock rallies toward a near 3-year high after J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight

Shares of Halliburton Co. rallied 1.7% toward a near three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram turned bullish on the oil services company, given its position as a leader in scale, flexibility and technology and its "best-in-class" returns generated in the last cycle. Jayaram raised his rating to overweight, after being at neutral since March 2020, while lifting the stock price target to $32 from $30. "[Halliburton] is the largest most liquid [North America]-levered [oil field services] stocks to completion activity," Jayaram wrote in a note to clients. "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains." The stock, which is on track to open at the highest levels seen during regular-session hours since May 2019, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 12.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Enanta under pressure after SVB Leerink slashed price target

The shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA -7.2%) dropped for the third straight session to reach over a three-month low after SVB Leerink cut its price target, highlighting the concerns on the biotech’s pipeline. Last week, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based Enanta (NASDAQ:ENTA) announced its outlook for the year ahead of its...
WATERTOWN, MA
Seeking Alpha

Biotech ETF XBI hovers near a 19-month trading low

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) hovers near a 19-month trading low as the fund hit 100.05 earlier this week and closed down 3.17% on Wednesday, and is now looking to make a new low. XBI is an equal-weighted fund that tracks the performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Kymera Therapeutics slide continues as stock down another 15% today

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR -15.2%) have had a terrible week despite an upbeat presentation at the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on Tuesday. From the close of trading Friday through trading late this afternoon, share are down more than 23%. On Monday, the company unveiled its goals and milestones...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Hoegh MLP Is A Hold And Maybe A Buy For Some

Hoegh MLP is an excellent company subject to an inadequate insider takeover bid. Hoegh MLP (HMLP) is a world leader in LNG Floating Storage and Regasification Units - FSRUs. Those vessels can also be used to transport LNG. An excellent SA article on Hoegh by Andres Rueda and its ability...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.27% higher to $321.26 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $0.84 short of its 52-week high ($322.10), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slid 2.42% to $3,224.28 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $548.80 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.71% to $210.17 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. Moderna Inc. closed $287.32 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

IPO Update: Rhodium Enterprises Aims For $100 Million IPO

Rhodium Enterprises has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO. Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) has filed to raise $100 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company operates computer mining facilities to mine Bitcoin in the...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

