Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the first half of the weekend. It wasn’t bad for many of us, however, if you were in southern portions of Miami Dade and across the upper Florida Keys then you most definitely saw much more rain than the rest of us. This morning we saw some changes on radar. Instead of just the lower half of Miami Dade waking up to some showers, all of South Florida saw on and off rain throughout the night and through this morning. Apart from the rain, South Florida woke up to cloudy skies this morning as well, which left for a gloomy start to the day.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO