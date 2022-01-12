ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Dry January is here to stay, but what about the other 11 months?

Cover picture for the articleWith partakers of Dry January on the rise, research suggests that UK drinkers are moderating their alcohol intake all year round. The Dry January challenge has been popular in the UK for many years now, but research shows that this is not just a passing fad. The move was...

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Dry January’ trend encourages sobriety through the month

If you’re hoping to be healthier into the new year, going sober for a month, or as the trend calls it, “Dry January,” might be the idea for you. Dry January started in 2013 as a campaign created by Alcohol Change UK to empower people to take a break from drinking for the month.
BEND, OR
Glam.com

The Benefits Of Doing A Dry January

Come January, many people are saturated from the drinking that comes with the holiday parties and get-togethers. Odds are at some point during the 2021 holiday season, you experienced a harsh hangover from too much champagne, eggnog, and other festive cocktails, leading you to say to yourself, “I’m never drinking again.” In comes the Dry January trend to help ring in the New Year by putting a brake on alcohol consumption for the whole month. And as it turns out, there are more benefits to a dry January than hangover-free mornings. Research shows that a month-long respite from alcohol can significantly benefit one’s mental and physical health. We turned to NYC neuropsychologist, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, for insight into the benefits of taking a month-long, booze-free challenge. Here she outlines some of the benefits of a dry January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
b969fm.com

Experts: What ‘Dry January’ Can Do for Your Body, Mind

Dry January is an initiative that was started in 2012 by Alcohol Change UK to get people to see the mental, physical, and even financial benefits of living without alcohol. Now it’s pretty trendy to take part in the trend of ditching alcohol for the whole month of January, and there are some real benefits to gain from it as well. Dr. George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says participating in Dry January can be a great way to learn more about your drinking habits, which can help you make healthier choices moving forward.
LIFESTYLE
Mountain View Voice

Dry January 2022 Begins

And so begins the story of a woman slowly losing her mind..... But not for what you may think. Last year, Dry January brought me back to my 20’s and 30’s – early years of experimenting with fasting. The chance to stop doing something, anything, done on an ongoing basis is extremely illuminating and helpful. Dry January exposed the importance of drink complexity, whether a beverage has alcoholic or not. It helped me with brain-train, and introduced me to handy new bevvies. Most importantly, I learned alcohol wasn’t hard to eliminate, and what my real nemesis was – that highly addictive, white, powdery substance...
FOOD & DRINKS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tips for a successful “Dry January”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is almost a week into the new year, and some people are working on new health and fitness goals. For some, it is staying away from alcohol. Enter “Dry January.” Doctors with UW Health said that alcohol has been on a climbing during the pandemic, especially among women. Experts said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Telegraph

Three easy ways to… stay dry in January

In this week’s least surprising news, a survey by Volvic Touch of Fruit has revealed that around half of those attempting Dry January will throw in the towel this week. So, if you are beginning to wobble, here are three easy ways to stay on the wagon this month.
LIFESTYLE
triathlete.com

Trying for a Dry January? Here’s How to Pull It Off

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. You’ve probably seen or heard it referenced on Instagram and Facebook posts, as a trending article you scroll past, or that thing your friend...
FITNESS
news4sanantonio.com

Take Part in Dry January

Some people may have found they have increased alcohol use this year. Dr. George Koob is the director of the national institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism . He joins us to talk about dry January, recognizing signs of an alcohol problem, and ways to get help.
FOOD & DRINKS
wuwm.com

Here's some tips & tastes to make the most of Dry January

As we’re into the second full week of the new year, perhaps that means you’re also ticking off the days of Dry January. Many people decide to abstain from alcohol for the month, but we should also note that many people decide not to drink for a variety of reasons year-round.
DRINKS
KGUN 9

Dry January: Kick off the new year by cutting out alcohol for a month

Athletic Brewing Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Join many in the Dry January journey by cutting out alcohol from your diet for an entire month. But, just because you aren't drinking alcohol doesn't mean the party has to stop! Co-founder and head brewer of Athletic Brewing Company, John Walker talks about Dry January and the rise of non-alcoholic beer.
DRINKS
Sunderland Echo

Dry January: here's how to have a happy new year without alcohol

Millions of people were expected to make the pledge to give up alcohol for the month. A buoyant market in alcohol-free drinks is helping to keep the mission afloat. New Year’s resolutions have you ready to trade in your gin membership for a gym membership?. No need with Warner’s...
DRINKS
WJLA

Cheers to Dry January! Zero proof drinks to enjoy all month (or year) long

7NewsDC — The start of a new year brings a wave of people putting down the alcohol and giving Dry January a try. But you can still enjoy a similar taste without the risk of a hangover or other side effects. Maureen Petrosky, author of "Zero Proof Drinks and More," joined us for a round of Dry January sips.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

15 Dry January Mocktails

This month, millions of people are abstaining from drinking and these Dry January mocktails prove that alcohol-free beverages aren't uninspiring. For one reason or another, adults are committing to the one-month sobriety challenge and the alcohol-free movement will only continue to grow beyond Dry January in 2022. Some of the...
DRINKS
houstoncitybook.com

Dry January Is Here: Zero-Proof Zealots Will Rejoice Over These Creative Concoctions

WELCOME TO 2022, yet another year of living and adapting during a pandemic. For many, alcohol has been a necessary component of survival — and, in turn, lots of people are sober-curious, opting to forego or, at the very least, cut back on consumption. But no matter your stance on Dry January, it’s hard to deny that Houston mixologists have gotten clever, combining high-quality ingredients in a way that elevates the mocktail. Here are several spots serving up zero-proof deliciousness this month — and beyond.
HOUSTON, TX
kiss951.com

Here’s When Most People Will Give Up Dry January

A lot of folks spend have good intentions to start their healthy new year off by taking part in Dry January, where you stay off the booze for a whole 31 days. But let’s face it, a lot of folks do not make it the entire month, and now a new report reveals when most folks are likely to give in and order their first cocktail.
FOOD & DRINKS
Morrisons aim to end waste by removing expiry dates on milk

One of the largest supermarkets in the UK, Morrisons, has announced the removal of use by dates on milk bottles in a move to stop millions of pints being wasted. Instead of having use by dates on 90 percent of its own brand milk, Morrisons will have a best before date – indicating when the milk will taste its best – alongside a ‘sniff it’ sticker. The retailer hopes this will stop people throwing out milk that is safe to drink, and instead encourage them to judge whether their milk has gone off the old-fashioned way: by smelling it.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

