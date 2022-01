Indianola Wrestling Hosts Pella and Woodward-Granger. The Indianola wrestling team is coming off a win at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames over the weekend, and will now host local teams in a double dual welcoming Pella and Woodward-Granger to Indianola High School. The Indians boast top-5 ranked wrestlers in Bowen Downey at 113lbs, Ryder Downey at 145lbs, and Walker Whalen at 195lbs according to IAWrestle, and have faced off with the #1 team in all three classes in dual tournaments. . Head coach Clint Manny tells KNIA Sports he knows the squad will be battle tested, and they are taking no nights off in preparation for their ultimate goal, postseason success. Action starts tonight at 5:30pm.

