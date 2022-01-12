ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Killed His Wife? Official Trailer for 'Indemnity' Starring Jarrid Geduld has Arrived and We Are HOOKED!

By Carly Polistina
enstarz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official trailer to Indemnity has been released, and it looks like an absolute nail-biter!. Indemnity follows the story of a man accused of his wife's murder. Jarrid Geduld, who plays an ex-Cape Town fireman, finds his wife's body lying dead in the morning next to him. He must prove his...

www.enstarz.com

Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Armie Hammer Has Been Recast In Yet Another Movie, And His Replacement Already Filmed The Reshoots

In the fallout of the personal scandal that has befallen actor Armie Hammer, quite a few projects have seen future roles that he’d been cast in shuffled to other actors. Films like the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding were able to bring in replacements before production, which is how Josh Duhamel wound up with the honors in that case. However, another film that had secured Hammer’s total involvement has officially recast his completed role; with his replacement already wrapped on reshooting his role.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

How Netflix’s Red Notice Was Able To Film Crowded Scene With Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot, Despite COVID Protocols

When all is said and done, Netflix’s Red Notice has amounted to a massive hit in 2021’s overall cinematic picture. A blockbuster that cost a backbreaking amount of money to make, it defied the previous attitudes of smaller spending for the streaming giant, and seemed to be worth the effort. But with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot having to film that flirtatious masquerade scene, which was crowded with as many extras as COVID protocols safely allowed, director Rawson Marshall Thurber had to get a bit creative to achieve a maskless picture of normalcy. Which, naturally, wasn’t cheap.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for Stan’s mysterious new drama, ‘Wolf Like Me’

Stan sure has been getting some big name stars in their original productions recently. Following on from Jamie Dornan and Zac Efron are Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, who lead the cast of the original series Wolf Like Me. The dark drama is written and directed by Abe Forsythe (Down...
TV SERIES
IGN

SUNDOWN: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Suspense Film Starring Tim Roth

Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family's tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Aladdin star's Netflix rom-com The Royal Treatment

Aladdin's Mena Massoud stars as Thomas, a man who finds himself falling for the "wrong" woman in the first trailer for upcoming Netflix rom-com The Royal Treatment. Described as a mix of The Princess Diaries and Cinderella, the movie – which releases on January 20, 2022 – centres on New York-based hairdresser Isabella (Laura Marano), who books a high-profile job fixing up a noble groom-to-be before his big day.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Peculiar 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Thriller

"I want to go to the world's fair… I want to go to the world's fair…" Utopia has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled We're All Going to the World's Fair, made by trans filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year, and stopped by a bunch of other festivals including New Directors/New Films, Fantasia, Outfest, Rooftop Films, and many others. A teenage girl becomes immersed in an online role-playing game. Starring Anna Cobb as Casey, Michael J. Rogers and Holly Anne Frink. Critics say that the film has a power to pull you into its ways. "It's a strong debut for both Schoenbrun and Cobb, capturing a profound sense of contemporary adolescent loneliness that many artists have tried (and failed) to portray on screen." Looks strange and entrancing - check it out.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

It's Movie Thyme! The Highly Anticipated 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Release Date and Official Trailer Are Finally HERE!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

'X' Is The Latest Throwback Horror Film From Director Ti West And The Trailer Looks Bloody Great

Horror/Thriller director Ti West has teamed up with A24 to make X, a throwback slasher that reads like Boogie Nights meets The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Known for his definitive film look which often harkens back to the horror flicks of the 70s and 80s, Ti West is a master at making films which have a grainy, old school look and feel. His past movies The Inn Keepers and The House of the Devil, have all of the earmarks of pictures shot in eras past, with their grindhouse look and feel.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Wasteland’ Trailer: The Beast Has Arrived on Netflix [Video]

Streaming services have a knack for just quietly dumping new content without any promotion. Netflix has done this last week with The Wasteland, a brand new Spanish horror from director David Casademunt. Incredibly under the radar, IMDb doesn’t even show the film as completed and yet it’s here, right now,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘KIMI’ Trailer: Zoe Kravitz Stars In Steven Soderbergh’s New Film Arriving On HBO Max In February

Just recently, we did a deep dive into the year-end list from Steven Soderbergh, where he breaks down all the films, TV shows, books, and other media he consumed over 2021. And in that list, we saw his production schedule for his new film “KIMI,” which wrapped up before the summer. Well, it appears that the film is now headed to HBO Max sooner than we anticipated.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
BGR.com

First Doctor Strange 2 trailer just leaked – watch it here

A few days ago, some reports said that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer will drop as a surprise post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That made a lot of sense, considering that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a key character in the Spider-Man movie. Now that No Way Home has started playing in theaters in certain markets, we’ve witnessed a massive number of leaks that addressed several of the Spider-Man rumors we saw all year long. But they also detailed the film’s post-credits scenes, including a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer surprise.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why the Original Texas Chainsaw Massacre Is Still the Scariest Film Ever Made

With announcement of a revamped version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre hitting Netflix in 2022, and in hindsight of about a million and one sequels, remakes, reboots, et al., there exists the original, 1974 film that started it all. When I first saw this film, as a kid home alone in a rural country house sometime in the summer of 1996, I have struggled for decades since trying to adequately describe the sheer state of cataclysmic terror this film left me in. Maybe it helped that I was a cinephile, even at the age 13, so I was bound to always invest fully in the narrative delivery of the film I was watching at any given time. I say that because some of my friends later found it to be cheesy, but then again, they found Scream (1996) to be scary haha. But there was something about this quick-running, murky (VHS didn’t help I am sure), and eternally gritty horror film; it was almost like surviving a creepy trance that happened to be set in the 7th circle of hell. The only consensus I could make with a 13-year old brain is that what I had just watched was practically a documentary that turned into a snuff film from summer 1973, that had illegally found its way onto the shelves of the horror section at the down-the-road Family Video. And keep in mind there is very, very little blood and gore in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre; no, what I had just experienced, and what scared me to a disturbing degree for weeks afterwards was achieved by using pure atmosphere and filmmaking mastery. What I saw that summer was the single greatest horror film in this history of the medium. Here’s why.
MOVIES

