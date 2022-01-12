Who Killed His Wife? Official Trailer for 'Indemnity' Starring Jarrid Geduld has Arrived and We Are HOOKED!

With announcement of a revamped version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre hitting Netflix in 2022, and in hindsight of about a million and one sequels, remakes, reboots, et al., there exists the original, 1974 film that started it all. When I first saw this film, as a kid home alone in a rural country house sometime in the summer of 1996, I have struggled for decades since trying to adequately describe the sheer state of cataclysmic terror this film left me in. Maybe it helped that I was a cinephile, even at the age 13, so I was bound to always invest fully in the narrative delivery of the film I was watching at any given time. I say that because some of my friends later found it to be cheesy, but then again, they found Scream (1996) to be scary haha. But there was something about this quick-running, murky (VHS didn’t help I am sure), and eternally gritty horror film; it was almost like surviving a creepy trance that happened to be set in the 7th circle of hell. The only consensus I could make with a 13-year old brain is that what I had just watched was practically a documentary that turned into a snuff film from summer 1973, that had illegally found its way onto the shelves of the horror section at the down-the-road Family Video. And keep in mind there is very, very little blood and gore in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre; no, what I had just experienced, and what scared me to a disturbing degree for weeks afterwards was achieved by using pure atmosphere and filmmaking mastery. What I saw that summer was the single greatest horror film in this history of the medium. Here’s why.

