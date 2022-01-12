ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JT Daniels Among Favorites For Heisman Already

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 1 day ago
Quarterback JT Daniels was labeled an early Heisman favorite by Fan Duel sportsbook. Fan Duel released their official 2023 Heisman odds following the national championship, and Daniels had the third-best odds at +2000.

He currently sits behind fellow quarterbacks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Young has the best odds at +250, and winning the award would make him the second player in history to win multiple Heisman Trophies. Stroud has +300 odds and finished his first year of starting action dramatically, throwing for six touchdowns in the Rose Bowl and bolstering his early case for the award.

Daniels spent most of the 2021 season rehabbing an oblique injury. Many expected him to return to the starting lineup when medically cleared, but backup quarterback Stetson Bennett caught fire and led Georgia to the national title game.

Bennett still has one more season of eligibility, meaning he could return and become a sixth-year senior. He could also ride a champion into the sunset, forever known as the quarterback who helped Georgia get over the hump.

His decision will have massive ripple effects for every quarterback in that room. If Bennett decides to stick around, Daniels could potentially enter the transfer portal.

Five months ago, Daniels was playing to become a first-round draft pick potentially. He now has to win a starting job, whether at Georgia or elsewhere, to return to those heights.

He has proven that he can be a successful quarterback in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense. If Bennett leaves and Daniels becomes the starter, the hype surrounding his name is warranted. Georgia had two quarterbacks they felt comfortable with this season, and they wouldn't expect any dip in play from the position.

The Heisman hype may be premature, but that can all stand to change. Daniels will once again find himself in the same space he was a season ago: trendy Heisman bet with a chance to put himself in the first-round conversation.

There is a strong supporting cast at Georgia that should help a quarterback this season, whomever that may be. Tight end Brock Bowers projects as the top returning tight end in college, and the young talent at wide receiver will only improve with more reps in the system.

Young and Stroud will remain the heavy betting favorites early in the cycle, and for good reason. However, Daniels' situation is worth paying attention to during the offseason.

