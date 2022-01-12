ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Doctors weigh in: Which mask is best to help protect from COVID-19?

Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs omicron variant continues to spread, new questions...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Can't Find a KN95 or N95 Mask? This Expert Says to Double Up on These 2 Types of Face Coverings

As omicron infections continue to break records in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, wearing masks remains a critical tool in the fight to avoid infection. Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, tells PEOPLE what is the best course of action in regards to face coverings, saying, "you really should obtain" certified, medical-grade KN95 or N95 masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
fox9.com

Can we trust rapid COVID-19 tests? Mayo doctor weighs in

(FOX 9) - Dr. Matthew Binnicker, Director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, answers some of our questions about COVID-19 testing:. Dr. Matthew Binnicker: I think the reliability depends – one, on the test, and two, on the circumstance. Not all rapid, antigen, at-home tests are created equally, so...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MarketWatch

Ring in the New Year wearing N95 masks: ‘A simple one-layer cloth mask does not provide nearly enough protection’

Picking out your New Year’s Eve outfit? Consider upgrading your face mask while you’re at it. Public health experts are warning that the single-layer cloth masks that have become popular during the pandemic actually do not provide enough protection against COVID-19, especially in the face of the omicron variant — although it should be noted that any face covering is still better than wearing nothing at all.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

Mask up! The best face masks for use against COVID-19 [Updated]

With a new surge in COVID-19 cases looming and many people gearing up to travel for the holiday season, we've refreshed our face mask buying guide with updated recommendations and guidance. This past March, we updated this face mask buying guide with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Put down that cloth mask. These are the best face masks to help avoid COVID

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now that omicron is the dominant strain of COVID in the US, face masks have once again made a comeback. As a result of the variant's startling spread, many cities and states have reinstated mask mandates, and federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18. This variant is even more contagious than delta, which was already twice as contagious as earlier COVID strains.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy