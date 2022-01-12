Doctors weigh in: Which mask is best to help protect from COVID-19?

A nine-year-old boy almost went blind and spent Christmas in hospital after developing 'Covid eye' - a rare side effect that scientists have linked to coronavirus. Zac Morey, who is in Year 5 at school, lost vision in his left eye less than a week after testing positive for the virus.
SAN ANTONIO — After hearing talk that cloth masks aren’t effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer of University Health Hospital Systems Bryan Alsip is setting the record straight. “Masks remain one of the elements of our tool kits to help prevent infection and...
As omicron infections continue to break records in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, wearing masks remains a critical tool in the fight to avoid infection. Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, tells PEOPLE what is the best course of action in regards to face coverings, saying, "you really should obtain" certified, medical-grade KN95 or N95 masks.
(FOX 9) - Dr. Matthew Binnicker, Director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, answers some of our questions about COVID-19 testing:. Dr. Matthew Binnicker: I think the reliability depends – one, on the test, and two, on the circumstance. Not all rapid, antigen, at-home tests are created equally, so...
Three weeks ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Omicron as the latest COVID-19 variant of concern. Since then, the strain has been detected in 37 US states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is not only more contagious compared...
Picking out your New Year’s Eve outfit? Consider upgrading your face mask while you’re at it. Public health experts are warning that the single-layer cloth masks that have become popular during the pandemic actually do not provide enough protection against COVID-19, especially in the face of the omicron variant — although it should be noted that any face covering is still better than wearing nothing at all.
As New Year's Eve approaches, how well-protected people are against the coronavirus depends on the mask their wearing. Health experts said outdoor celebrations on New Year's Eve lowers the risk of spreading the virus, especially when people wear masks. A popular mask through the pandemic has been a single-layer cloth...
The new omicron coronavirus variant seems to spread more easily than past variants — and some experts have said it may be time to switch to a higher-quality face mask, if you haven’t already, to best protect yourself. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in guidance...
As COVID-19 cases rise again in the United States with the emergence of the omicron variant, people are focusing on things they can do to best protect themselves against COVID-19. Public health officials say the best protection is getting vaccinated and a booster shot. Recent news headlines have also suggested...
With a new surge in COVID-19 cases looming and many people gearing up to travel for the holiday season, we've refreshed our face mask buying guide with updated recommendations and guidance. This past March, we updated this face mask buying guide with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease...
Kellie Hwang, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) People taking health officials’ advice during the omicron surge to switch to N95, KN95 or KF94 masks are gaining more protection from the highly contagious variant — but unlike their old cloth masks, the higher-quality respirators can’t just be thrown in the washing machine.
CHICAGO, Ill. – More officials are sounding a refrain that has become all too familiar during the COVID-19 pandemic, but maybe moreso in the last month or so with the Omicron variant becoming prevalent. Hospital workers are tired. “Hospital workers are fatigued, and weary of this ever-present virus, and...
ATLANTA — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Georgia, local health officials are now telling people that they need to step up their mask protection. Just one person sick with the omicron variant can potentially infect between 20 and 50 other people. We’ve heard just how contagious the...
A Hawaiʻi-born doctor is helping the International Vaccine Institute in South Korea contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Jerome Kim grew up in Kāneʻohe and is currently the director general of the IVI, which develops vaccines for those living in middle to low-income countries.
The immune response generated from the common cold could help protect against COVID-19, according to a new peer-reviewed study by researchers in London — who also noted the findings could pave the way for a more long-lasting vaccine that protects against current and future variants. T cells are a...
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considering a recommendation that Americans wear more protective masks amid a surge in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant, medical professionals are offering their advice on which facial coverings are best. Most medical professionals maintain that any mask is better than...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now that omicron is the dominant strain of COVID in the US, face masks have once again made a comeback. As a result of the variant's startling spread, many cities and states have reinstated mask mandates, and federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18. This variant is even more contagious than delta, which was already twice as contagious as earlier COVID strains.
SAN ANTONIO – Antibody or PCR? Rapid or at-home? There are options when it comes to testing for COVID-19 amid surging cases in Bexar County. Dr. Fred Campbell, an associate professor and internal medicine physician at UT Health San Antonio, said people can put their faith in one above the rest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As highly transmissible coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron cases surge in New York City and across the country, doctors warn that some face masks offer better protection than others. Though the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) simply advises us to...
