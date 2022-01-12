Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park to host popular hip-hop artists for post-race performance

The Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 29 will be adding some flair to its post-race festivities.

The horse racing event will be hosting DJ Cassidy’s popular “Pass the Mic” TV series, where renowned hip-hop artists Ja Rule, Lil’ Kim and Mase are slated to perform.

During the performance, DJ Cassidy will literally be passing the microphone to each artist, producing a unique musical experience. Special surprise performers are also set to make their appearances.

The “Pass the Mic” performance will be held in Gulfstream Pak’s newest hospitality location, the Carousel Club. The Carousel Club will be hosting VIP areas along with a cigar lounge.

“Our goal for Pegasus World Cup is always to produce a race day experience where guests can expect the unexpected,” 1/ST Experience CEO Jimmy Vargas said in a statement.

“This year, the Pegasus World Cup is all about firsts. It will be the first time DJ Cassidy brings ‘Pass the Mic,’ his viral sensation, live to a stage. It will also be the first time we open Carousel Club before it becomes a permanent fixture at Gulfstream Park.”

In past years, the Pegasus World Cup has seen performances from Nelly, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Mark Ronson, Post Malone and Thomas Rhett.

Beginning at $79, individual tickets are on sale and can be purchased at pegasusworldcup.com .