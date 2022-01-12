Opposing coaches cite sage advice for spicing up Heat season

Erik Spoelstra says fellow NBA coaches have been citing the value of Heat captain Udonis Haslem. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Of all the absences the Miami Heat have had to compensate for during recent weeks due to injuries and COVID protocols, one of the least mentioned also was one of the most noticeable.

At least from the perspective of coach Erik Spoelstra.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, Spoelstra related a series of recent postgame conversations regarding Heat captain Udonis Haslem.

“I can’t tell you how many times that after the game,” Spoelstra said, “when I’m talking to a head coach at halfcourt, where the coach mentions how much they respect UD and how valuable it is to have a leader like that in the locker room, that has so much respect from everybody in the organization, but equally as much outside the organization.

“When you see or you hear other head coaches recognizing his level of impact, that means a lot, because coaches see those kind of things.”

Haslem, 41, missed the Heat’s five-game western swing as well as the previous home game after entering NBA health-and-safety protocols. He had appeared in three consecutive games prior to that absence, now back traveling with the team.

“I love seeing UD’s evolution as a leader and mentor,” Spoelstra said. “And every single year, he’s finding different ways to move the needle as a leader.”

G League reunion

With Gabe Vincent making it back to the Heat active roster Wednesday after his own five-game absence in protocols, it allowed for a reunion with former G League teammate Kyle Guy.

Guy, who joined the Heat on the first of his two 10-day emergency contracts while Vincent was away, had teamed with Vincent in the backcourt of the Stockton Kings in 2019-20.

“You’re in the G League, so you never know where guys are going to end up,” Vincent said. “And we’re similar positions, so it’s kind of like a hard thing to envision us in the same [NBA] organization.

“But obviously happy he’s here, happy for the success he’s had. And I’m glad he’s on another 10 day and back on court. So I’m enjoying the time with him, for sure.”

For Guy, it has been an across-the-board reunion.

“I’ve known half the team in some way or another,” he said. “Gabe’s one of my closest friends. We played at Stockton together. I lived with Tyler [Herro] for pre-draft. Dewayne Dedmon, Chris Silva played in Sacramento with me.

“So I played with a lot of these guys, or at least ran into ‘em one way or another. But in terms of the vets that I didn’t know ... they’ve really done a fantastic job of making me feel included.”

As for his time in protocols, Vincent said he was asymptomatic, but had trouble producing the required test values to register the required two negative results.

“No symptoms. It was just frustrating with the number going up and down. Once again, couldn’t control it,” he said.

“For the most part I felt good. I felt good in returning to working out.”

The big thing

With Dedmon, Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven all working on the practice court together during Wednesday morning’s shootaround, Dedmon said the team’s future looks bright in the middle.

“I mean we’ve got three good bigs,” he said. “So whatever coach needs, we’re all ready to go. That’s what that depth shows.”

Dedmon, who had been working back from a knee sprain, said he found himself rooting for Yurtseven’s ever-increasing rebounding totals.

“My man’s out here breaking records,” Dedmon said of Yurtseven. “That’s great. I love seeing stuff like that. That’s great for him.”

Adebayo worked with the protective splint on his surgical right thumb while shooting, but then removed the splint after session.