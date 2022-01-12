ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Kennett Square Retailer Offers Anything an Outdoor Adventurer Might Need

Trail Creek Outfitters, Kennett Square, stylishly equips customers for cold, harsh weather.Image via Trail Creek Outfitters.

Trail Creek Outfitters in Kennett Square offers clothing that can withstand the wickedest winter conditions while also being comfortable and stylish, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press.

The store is an offshoot of its parent store in Glen Mills. Its owner, Ed Camelli, has been a fan of the outdoors his entire life. His favorite outdoor activities are hunting, fishing, and hiking, and he is never cold while doing them.

“There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing,” he said.

Camelli and his business partner, Brian Havertine, opened the Kennett Square location in 2017 and planned to keep it open for just one season. However, the store was so successful and so well received that they decided to keep it there.

The store offers anything an outdoor adventurer might need: down jackets, backpacks, hiking gear, wool socks — everything but hiking boots. The store’s small footprint doesn’t have room for them, but they are available at the Glen Mills site.

The store also supports the community, with one percent of all sales donated to a local nonprofit organization.

Read more about Trail Creek Outfitters in the Chester County Press.

