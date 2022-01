Let’s face it, livestream concerts suck. They are pale imitations compared to experience of being in a space where musical molecules are moving. The pandemic forced live music to hibernate and mutate. Several artists were able to work well in the format. In February, Todd Rundgren followed the rules and safely camped out with his band in Chicago where he played a virtual 25-city tour, with each show tailored to the evening’s city. The Feb. 28 show was geared to Milwaukee/Madison. For that night Rundgren’s career-long investment in technology, exquisite musicianship and songwriting transcended the laptop screen. Delivering for his audience is par for the course for Rundgren, he’s the guy who skipped his recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction to play a concert for his fans.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO