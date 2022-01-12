ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Wright State's game at NKU has been rescheduled

By John Tisdell
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcJvR_0djwSezh00
Stock photo of a basketball on a basketball court.

DAYTON — Wright State’s game at Northern Kentucky originally scheduled for January 10 will now take place Tuesday, January 25 at 7 pm from NKU’s BB&T Arena.

The game was postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests in the Northern Kentucky program. The Horizon League had recently updated their rescheduling policy to note that if a game between travel partners is canceled due to Covid-19, the game would be rescheduled if possible.

Wright State is on the road for the next five games, including Thursday night at Robert Morris and Saturday at Youngstown State.

