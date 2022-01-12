ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Scholes convinces Rangers youngster to join Salford City

By Joe Ellis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Kelly looks set to leave Rangers on loan after a phone call from Manchester United legend Paul Scholes convinced him. According to the Daily Record, Kelly is set to snub Scottish Premiership sides St Johnstone, Livingston and Dundee United in favour of English League Two club Salford City....

