Lafayette’s skateboarders have resorted to street skating for the last four years. Waxy sidewalks and handrails around neighborhoods, Downtown and campus are proof of that. After the Dust Bowl, a public skate park off of Johnston Street, officially closed in 2018, the only public infrastructure available to Lafayette skaters was three benches-turned-grind-boxes added to Parc Sans Souci in late 2020.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO