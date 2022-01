What do you get when you cross a beauty pageant with horse riding? At the Pennsylvania Farm Show, you get the 2022 Rodeo Queen Pageant. During the pageant, held earlier today, contestants were put through a series of different challenges such as sharing interesting facts about themselves, testing their rodeo knowledge in a written exam and, as the video above shows, displaying their horsemanship skills.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO