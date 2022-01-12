ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers ace Sakala makes hair cut promise to Gers fans

By Joe Ellis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRangers fan favourite Fashion Sakala has made an unusual promise to supporters concerning his aspirations for 2022… and his hair. The 24-year-old posted on his personal Instagram a picture of him in his Rangers training gear stating he wouldn’t cut his hair until he scores in 2022....

