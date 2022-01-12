ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins to retire Jim Kaat's No. 36 jersey

By Chris Schad
 1 day ago
Arturo Pardavila via Wikimedia Commons

The Minnesota Twins announced that they will be retiring the No. 36 jersey of Jim Kaat prior to their July 16 game against the Chicago White Sox.

Kaat spent 15 seasons with the Twins organization dating back to when the team was known as the Washington Senators. He became a full-time player with the franchise's move to Minnesota in 1961, going 190-159 with a 3.34 ERA and making two All-Star appearances in a Twins uniform.

Kaat also won 12 of his 16 Gold Glove Awards as a member of the Twins.

His 4,530.1 innings pitched ranks 25th and his 283 career wins ranks 31st in MLB history. After failing to make the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a traditional candidate, Kaat was elected along with fellow Twin Tony Oliva by the Golden Days committee last month.

The 83-year-old moved on to a broadcasting career after his retirement in 1983 and was in the Twins' broadcast booth from 1988 to 1993. He currently works as a broadcaster for MLB Network.

Kaat becomes the 10th number to be retired by the Twins joining Harmon Killebrew (No. 3), Oliva (No. 6), Joe Mauer (No. 7), Tom Kelly (No. 10), Kent Hrbek (No. 14), Bert Blyleven (No. 28), Rod Carew (No. 29) and Kirby Puckett (No. 34). MLB retired Jackie Robinson's No. 42 jersey leaguewide in 1997.

