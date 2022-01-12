ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend Canadian offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Canadian offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski on Wednesday. The defending Grey Cup champions also released Canadian...

The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Cowboys vs. 49ers

Following the first Week 18 in NFL history this past weekend, the league has its full slate of matchups set for this year’s postseason. One of the most intriguing upcoming contests pits the NFC’s No. 3-seed Dallas Cowboys against the No. 6-seed San Francisco 49ers. With both teams rolling to close out their 2021 seasons, this matchup between two of the hottest teams in the league should provide an exciting spectacle.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers' Warner has perfect answer to playing Cowboys' offense

Fred Warner is as confident as ever in the 49ers' defense. That doesn't mean he isn't aware of what a problem the Dallas Cowboys' dynamic offense can be Sunday on Wild Card Weekend. When asked Wednesday what kind of challenge the Cowboys' offense presents to his 49ers, Warner had the...
NFL
Chris Kolankowski
NBC Sports

Saints sign Blake Bortles to futures deal

The Saints signed quarterback Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Dec. 24 after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian tested positive for COVID-19. He backed up rookie Ian Book against the Dolphins in Week 16 but did not see any action. The Saints are keeping Bortles around this offseason, having...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Coaching Rumors Begin Trickling In

For the most part, it has been all quiet on the hiring front. Consider it the calm before the storm. The Vikings coaching rumors are beginning. Per Jason La Canfora, the Vikings will be bringing in former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. As we all remember, he was the man in charge of the Eagles team that absolutely thrashed Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. There’s a long way to go, but it would be an interesting hire. One thing he said near the end in Philly is that he wanted to have more authority to help make major decisions: “I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.” Anyone who listened to Mark Wilf’s press conference knows how much he emphasized both communication and collaboration.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Buccaneers join Cowboys, Rams as NFC wild-card betting favourites

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to extend their straight-up win streak to four games when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in NFC wild-card weekend action as 8.5-point favourites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tampa Bay closed out its schedule with a 41-17...
NFL
#Canadian#Grey Cup#Hamilton Tiger Cats#The Winnipeg Blue Bombers#Wpg Bluebombers
FanSided

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
NFL
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL
Canada
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Reportedly Line Up GM Interviews, Including Eagles’ Catherine Raiche

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the...
NFL

