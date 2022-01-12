New Kobe Bryant Book Covers His Years in Italy, Lower Merion, and How They Helped Shape Him into a Star

Images via Mike Sielski.

Mike Sielski’s new book The Rise – Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality covers the legendary player’s early years in Italy and Lower Merion and how this helped shape him into a star, writes Gavin Newsham for the New York Post.

Bryant moved to Italy with his family when he was 6 after his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, accepted an offer to play for Sebastiani Rieti. Young Bryant quickly found his way in the new country, spending time with his father at his games.

He would often wipe the floor during intervals and then pick up a basketball to impress the crowd with a “Kobe Show,” dribbling, practicing his jumper, and trying shots from too far out.

His family returned to the States in 1992, settling in Lower Merion. The time in Italy prepared Bryant for his quick rise as a star at Lower Merion High School, where he led the Aces to their first state championship in 53 years, writes Mike Sielski in his new book.

He was so successful that at 17, he went straight from high school into the NBA.