According to a new press release shared with Mashed, Oreo Cookies is getting ready to celebrate its 110th birthday — wow! It's hard to wrap one's head around just how long ago that was: 1912 was the same year that the Titanic sank, that New Mexico and Arizona became states, and that Julia Child was born (via World History Project)! A lot has changed in 110 years, including Oreos. In addition to the original cream-filled cookies, Oreo's website lists over a dozen other flavors, like Toffee Crunch, Peanut Butter, and Carrot Cake. You can even customize Oreo cookies with your choice of color, dip, and sprinkles, and personalize them with a photo.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO