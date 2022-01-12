ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Closing schools should be a last resort

KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with omicron rising, closing schools should...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Education
The Hill

McCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday dodged and deflected questions from reporters about why he is refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee about his conversations with former President Trump during and after the deadly attack on the Capitol. In a heated news conference, McCarthy questioned why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Resort

Comments / 0

Community Policy